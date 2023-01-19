Telford MP questions if spending on theatre will benefit residents as town celebrates Levelling Up millions

Lucy Allan

Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan reacted to the news that the town was chosen for the government funding. She said she is "delighted" that Telford is getting the money, but said she will be "keeping a close eye" on how the Labour-run Telford & Wrekin Council spends it.

She said: "It’s fantastic news that the Government has awarded Telford a further £20m from the Levelling Up Fund to secure Telford’s future. This comes on top of the £23m already awarded in an earlier funding round. I have worked closely with ministers in Parliament to secure Levelling Up monies for Telford and this announcement comes as a hugely welcome boost. It is the MP’s job to be Telford’s voice in Parliament, lobbying ministers is a vital part of that role and I am delighted to have been successful.

"Levelling up is about creating opportunities for local people, through skills, jobs, training, education and culture. I will be keeping a close eye on how the council spends this new money, holding the council to account and providing full scrutiny. It is vital to consult local people and ensure they are front and centre in any of the council’s plans. It is also essential that the council prioritises taxpayer value for money. Levelling Up must be about benefiting people and communities. It is not about buildings.

"I have expressed reservations to the council about the aspects of the proposal to expand The Place Theatre, Oakengates by adding additional tiered seating, creating a Green Room for artists, a new wine bar and moving the library out. I am sympathetic to local residents’ concerns that the council’s scheme does not benefit them. I also have concerns about the long term financial viability of creating a ‘destination theatre.’ I will be working closely with the council to resolve concerns, using my background as a finance professional to ensure this money is used to fully benefit our community.