Tributes paid to grandad, 74, who died in Telford crash

Phillip Chebsey, from Telford, died in a collision on the B6053 in Shawbirch on Tuesday.

His family, who affectionately knew him as ‘Phil’, ‘Nandy’, ‘Cheb’ or simply as ‘Dad’, have today paid tribute to him, saying: “The Chebsey family say goodbye to a dear husband, father, brother, uncle and grandad.

“Everything is quiet, but in the quiet we still hear your voice and we will never forget that you were always there when we needed you most.

"Farewell you old gunslinger. The world never beat you, you just walked into the sunset."

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the B6053 in Shawbirch, just before the junction of Woodford Green on Tuesday at around 3.50pm.