Cyclist taken to hospital after Telford town centre crash

Emergency crews were on the scene in Telford town centre

The collision happened at the junction of Hall Park Way and Hall Roundabout near the Odeon cinema in Telford town centre on Thursday evening.

Surrounding roads were gridlocked for a period of time after the crash, and witnesses saw a man in the road covered by blankets as a bike lay at the side of the road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the man suffered injuries not believed to be serious. He was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist at the junction of Hall Park Way and Hall Roundabout at 6.19pm, one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one male patient, the cyclist. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment."