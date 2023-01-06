Notification Settings

Cyclist taken to hospital after Telford town centre crash

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near a busy town centre.

Emergency crews were on the scene in Telford town centre

The collision happened at the junction of Hall Park Way and Hall Roundabout near the Odeon cinema in Telford town centre on Thursday evening.

Surrounding roads were gridlocked for a period of time after the crash, and witnesses saw a man in the road covered by blankets as a bike lay at the side of the road.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed the man suffered injuries not believed to be serious. He was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

A spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist at the junction of Hall Park Way and Hall Roundabout at 6.19pm, one ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one male patient, the cyclist. He was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital for further assessment."

A police car and an ambulance were on the scene with several emergency workers in high visibility jackets. Traffic cleared later on in the evening.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

