Quarry extension plan called in by Telford councillor as proposal made to block local lane

Leaton Quarry. Photo: Google Maps

The Department for Transport in Whitehall has lodged a public notice to block off Leaton Lane, in Leaton, close to Wrockwardine in Telford if the borough council grants planning permission.

Opponents of the stopping up plan have less than an month to make their views know to the government.

In the meantime the council is yet to decide on the bigger planning application, although the ward councillor has called it in so that the eventual decision will be made by elected councillors.

Councillor Jacqui Seymour, the ward councillor for the Wrockwardine area, says it is a "significant and important" for the area.

Local residents fear they will lose one of the few access routes to the villages in Leaton and Wrockwardine. There are also concerns about explosions and dust from the quarry.

Councillor Seymour said: "The issue is really quite significant and important to the village. There are Grade II listed buildings in the area and it is a conservation area.

"Although people here have lived with the site for many years, extending the life of the quarry will continue its impact on people for the foreseeable future."

In her request to call in the decision to a meeting held in public the councillor says the quarry extension will "exacerbate and intensify issues which are already problematic".

These include the "shaking of properties from the explosions", increased dust and associated health risks the loss of valuable agricultural land.

In addition she says the loss of Leaton Lane as a through route and associated rights of way will further inconvenience residents but, "probably most important of all, the removal of the limit on the rate of production will result in even more early starts and late night working with all the associated impacts on residents’ lives."

Comments on the council's planning portal are split between supporters of the scheme and opponents who echo councillor Seymour's concerns.

One objector said: "On a regular basis, huge blasts happen, the house shakes vigorously."

The plan by leading construction materials group Breedon Trading Limited says they want to remove the current 750,000 tonnes-per annum limit on the rate of extraction.

Supporters include employees at the quarry.

One said: "I have worked at Leaton for over 40 years and in that time the quarry has been one of the prime suppliers of construction materials Asphalt and stone and has always achieved this in a responsible way to the local environment plus finding employment over 100 people either directly employed or local contractors and suppliers."

The consultation on plans to block off Leaton Lane will be available for inspection during normal opening hours at Admaston House Community Centre, Admaston House, Wellington Road, Admaston, Telford, TF5 0BN in the 28 days commencing on December 28, 2022, and may be obtained, free of charge, from the addresses stated below quoting NATTRAN/WM/S247/5282.

Any person may object to the making of the proposed order by stating their reasons in writing to the Secretary of State at nationalcasework@dft.gov.uk or National Transport Casework Team, Tyneside House, Skinnerburn Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7AR, quoting the above reference.