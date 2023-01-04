Peace in Ukraine and good health top the list of new year hopes among shoppers in Telford

From left Jake McGoldrick, Amelia McGoldrick 4, Hollie McGoldrick and Laura Mullett from Castlecroft, Wolverhampton.

With the new year just getting under way the Shropshire Star went out to Southwater to gauge whether people were setting any resolutions.

On a wet and windy Tuesday lunchtime there will be disappointment for gym owners as no-one among the selection of people we spoke to mentioned running on the treadmill.

Martin and Di Perry, from Ludlow, were visiting Telford for the first time since the pandemic and were mightily impressed by the shopping experience. But the main idea on their minds was the situation in Ukraine where Russia launched their attack on the country nearly a year ago on February 24, 2021.

Martin Perry and Di Perry from Ludlow.

"I wish for peace for Ukrainians and for local people to be safe and well, and for something to be done about homelessness," said Mr Perry.

"But it should not be peace at any cost because of the war crimes committed in that country."

Mr and Mrs Perry agreed that once peace returned to Ukraine the whole situation with rising fuel bills would be resolved.

"It all feeds down from the war," said Mrs Perry.

Adrian Gibbons, from Muxton, was visiting Southwater with children Finley, aged four, and Evelyn, two. He joked that he had made the "usual resolutions, nothing in particular.

"There are so many, including getting fit, drinking less - but it should all come to an end at the end of January... at a push!"

Evelyn, Adrian and Finlay Gibbons from Muxton, Telford.

Rachael Morris, from Dawley, hasn't made any resolutions but hopes to be able to help other people come together with her Craft, Coffee and Company group in Oakengates.

"It was started four months ago as a once a month meeting to get people together at the Business Retreat Boutique, and from this month is becoming a fortnightly event. Everyone is welcome and the details are on Facebook under Craft, Coffee and Company or the Business Retreat Boutique."

Rachael Morris and daughter Jessica Morris 10 from Dawley, Telford.

Ian Smith from Halesowen, in town with his family, wants to see an end to the war in Ukraine, while his daughter Elke Smith, on a festive holiday from Alicante in Spain wants to "find more time for myself".

Elke's two sons Pep Ripoll, aged nine, and Ian, 12, joined their grandparents in a wet and windy Southwater.

Pep, like his Manchester City manager namesake "wants to get better at football."

Young mum Laura Mullett, 25, was happy to have health - with the hope of more wealth after her new born baby Hollie McGoldrick, now aged nine months, had to spend two weeks at Birmingham Children's Hospital after being born.