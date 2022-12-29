Susan Leanora Beech, aged 73, of Woodside, in Telford, was a passenger in an Vauxhall Astra car involved in a collision with a Renault Luton van at 1pm on Friday, December 16.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery was told on Thursday that Ms Beech was taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, following the crash in Halesfield.

Mr Ellery was told that despite the best efforts of medics to save her life she died on the same day.

The inquest was formally opened and adjourned to be held on March 28, 2023.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended and a female passenger was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, where, very sadly, she later died.