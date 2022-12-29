Susan Leanora Beech, aged 73, of Woodside, in Telford, was a passenger in an Vauxhall Astra car involved in a collision with a Renault Luton van at 1pm on Friday, December 16.
Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery was told on Thursday that Ms Beech was taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, following the crash in Halesfield.
Mr Ellery was told that despite the best efforts of medics to save her life she died on the same day.
The inquest was formally opened and adjourned to be held on March 28, 2023.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended and a female passenger was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, where, very sadly, she later died.
"If you saw the incident, or either vehicle in the area prior to the incident, please call 01952 261833 or email Sergeant Lewis Carpenter at lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 227i of 16 December 2022," police said.