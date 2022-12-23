New shared ownership homes on the way to Telford

A stock image of a house being built.

The development, called Charlton Gardens, will provide a limited number of two, three and four-bedroom shared ownership homes, built by builder Countryside.

Shared ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the chance to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Priority will be given to applicants who have a connection to Telford and Wrekin Council.

Those who have lived or been employed within the area for two to five years, or those who have family connections who have lived in the area for at least three years will be given priority.

Catherine Jarrett, director of sales and marketing at Bromford, said: “This is a very exciting time for us here at Bromford. We always look forward to unveiling new developments and giving people the opportunity to become a valued Bromford customer.

“Charlton Gardens is a wonderful development in a lovely location that has been thoughtfully designed. There really is something for everyone, with house types that will appeal to first-time buyers, couples and growing families.”