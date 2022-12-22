Warehouse music gig to help Telford community food project

Stacey from Leegate Community Food Project hands over keys to the Secret Events Warehouse to Paul Director of Audio Tek Events Limited.

Leegate Community Food Project in Telford has seen demand for its services more than quadruple since it was set up at the start of covid in 2020.

The project was manned by volunteers and ran twice weekly food share events. Members of the public could purchase boxes of food for a low service access charge of £3 per box.

But the project had to move from Leegate Community Centre in Leegomery to the Elim Church in Hadley where it switched to a delivery only service.

A spokesman for the project said: "Each week an army of volunteers collect food from restaurants, supermarkets, food producers, cafes and manufacturers across Telford.

"Due to the recent cost of living crisis, demand is increasing.

"At at a time when food supplies decrease due to a combination of supermarkets and manufacturers cutting back on wastage more shoppers are purchasing discounted food has resulted in decreasing amounts of food available for nightly collection.

"The project is having to purchase food from wholesalers and suppliers to ensure demand can be met.

"Despite this extra cost the project are committed to keeping the service access charge and delivery costs at 2021 levels."

Now the project has teamed up Audio Tek Events Limited to raise money from music events.

The partnership should provide the project with a vital revenue stream which can be channelled back into the local community.

Mark Lloyd, director of Audio Tek Events Limited said: "Audio Tek Events are thrilled to be working with Leegate Community Food Project and see this as a very deserving organisation especially in today’s economic climate."

Mark Lloyd, Paul Smith, Dan Edge all directors of Audio Tek Events are hard at work designing the final stages of the Warehouse Event Concept.

With a combined 30 year history working on large scale events they bring to the table a wealth of knowledge of showcasing great events.

Mr Lloyd added: "The important ethos for us is that we showcase not just national, international artist but also local talent that Shropshire has to offer."

Audio Tek is a grassroots events company that recently won the Best Event category at the Shropshire Music Awards.

Its aim is not just to give people a night out, but also to give them an experience, this is achieved through immersive artwork installations, various live performing artists, live entertainers and acts coupled with an unrivalled level of event production thus creating a truly memorable event.

All revenue from admission and ticket sales will go straight to the Leegate Community Food Project who will use the funds to expand operations locally to help more local people.

The secret warehouse party will take place at a currently unreleased location in Telford on Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 27, from 5pm-3am.

The location will be released the day before the event and can be viewed online. This is similar to the way the famous 90s warehouse raves, that shaped the dance music scene we know today, would release their locations to the public.

A spokesman said Audio Tek and the project has received support and backing from Telford and Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police.

Tickets start at £5 and are available from Fatsoma.com. The event has a limited capacity and is expected to sell out.

For ticket details visit: https://www.fatsoma.com/e/p9jxd7lq/the-warehouse-audio-tek-hau5-of-jack-live-life