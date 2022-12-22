Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford thief broke into car auction venue and stole fuel

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

A thief who broke into a car auction venue and stole fuel has been handed a suspended prison term.

Ryan Davies, aged 31, damaged a metal security fence when he broke into Wilson's Motor Auctions in Trench Lock, Telford.

He also stole diesel from the auctioneers on Sunday, December 18.

Davies, of Freestone Terrace, St Georges, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of criminal damage and one count of theft.

He was handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation programme. Davies was also ordered to pay Wilson's Motor Auctions £100 in compensation.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News