Telford thief broke into car auction venue and stole fuel

Ryan Davies, aged 31, damaged a metal security fence when he broke into Wilson's Motor Auctions in Trench Lock, Telford.
He also stole diesel from the auctioneers on Sunday, December 18.
Davies, of Freestone Terrace, St Georges, Telford, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of criminal damage and one count of theft.
He was handed a 10-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation programme. Davies was also ordered to pay Wilson's Motor Auctions £100 in compensation.