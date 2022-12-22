List of 'Calm Cafes' as mental health organisations remind residents to ask for help over the festive period

Calmer Cafes in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin provide people in crisis with a space to come for support for their mental health

This festive season NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Shropshire Mental Health Support and Telford Mind are reminding residents that they aren’t alone, and help is available for people struggling with their mental health.

‘Calmer Cafes’ or ‘Calm Cafes’, run by mental health support workers, offer a service for people who are struggling with their mental health, who need a safe place to talk, support or simply to be among others this Christmas.

The cafes in Shropshire are provided by Shropshire Mental Health Service provide in Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

Telford Mind offer Calm Cafes in Telford & Wrekin, with locations in Oakengates, Telford Town Centre and Sutton Hill.

Heather Ireland, Manager of Shropshire Mental Health Service, said: “There are a myriad of reasons why someone’s mental health might take a hit over the festive season.

"Christmas can be a difficult time, this could be from the 'pressures' of Christmas day itself, the financial cost, family tension and expectations can be high.

"Feelings of stress and pressure can sometimes leave us feeling isolated and it is important to know that there is support out there."

Booking is required in advance due to restrictions on numbers, and can be done so by calling 01743 368647 in Shropshire or 07434869248 in Telford.

Urgent support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust on 0808 196 4501.

Those struggling can also text 'SHOUT' to 85258 for free from all major UK mobile networks. This free, confidential, 24/7 messaging mental health support service is run by a charity called Mental Health Innovations.

Where to find help:

To access the Shropshire Mental Health Service, Calmer Cafés, call: 01743 368647

Calmer Café No. 1 - Shrewsbury

Upstairs at Shropshire MHS – Suits 3&4 Observer House, Hollywell Street, Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury SY2 6LB.

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. (Open on Friday 23 December and Wednesday 28 December)

5.30pm – 9.30pm

Calmer Café No. 2 - Oswestry

12A Salop Road, Oswestry SY11 2NU.

Thursday 4pm -8pm (Will remain open on Thursday 22 December and Thursday 29 December)

To access the Telford Mind Calm Cafes, call: 07434869248

Outpost Oakengates, TF2 6EP

Monday 5pm – 8pm

Meeting Point House, TF3 4HS

Tuesday & Thursday 5pm – 8pm

Hub on the Hill, TF7 4HG