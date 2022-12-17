Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman dies after car and van crash in Telford

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished: Last Updated:

A woman has died after a van and car crash in Telford.

The collision happened on Friday lunchtime.

The woman, who was driving an Astra car, was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

The collision occurred just after 1pm at Halesfield 6, Halesfield, between a white Renault Luton van and a silver Vauxhall Astra car.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended and the female driver of the Astra was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, where, very sadly, she later died."

"If you saw the incident, or either vehicle in the area prior to the incident, please call 01952 261833 or email Sergeant Lewis Carpenter at lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 227i of 16 December 2022," police said.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News