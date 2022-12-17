Woman dies after car and van crash in Telford

The collision happened on Friday lunchtime.

The woman, who was driving an Astra car, was taken to hospital where she later died.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.

The collision occurred just after 1pm at Halesfield 6, Halesfield, between a white Renault Luton van and a silver Vauxhall Astra car.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended and the female driver of the Astra was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, where, very sadly, she later died."