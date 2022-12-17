Woman dies after car and van crash in Telford

The collision happened on Friday lunchtime.
The woman, who was driving an Astra car, was taken to hospital where she later died.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.
The collision occurred just after 1pm at Halesfield 6, Halesfield, between a white Renault Luton van and a silver Vauxhall Astra car.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police, fire and ambulance services attended and the female driver of the Astra was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford, where, very sadly, she later died."
"If you saw the incident, or either vehicle in the area prior to the incident, please call 01952 261833 or email Sergeant Lewis Carpenter at lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 227i of 16 December 2022," police said.