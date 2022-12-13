Four part harmony group in Shropshire has marked the end of a successful year

ss

Severn Harmony has raised a pile of money for its chosen charity Alzhemier's Research UK during the year.

Its final performance for 2022 was to give the audience at a Family and Friends Event at Ketley Community Centre on December 9.

Janet Bannikow, for the chorus, said: "It was a pleasure to perform a selection of Christmas classics as well as a sprinkle of songs from our reportoire. There was also audience participation with a few chosen Christmas hymns."

Money raised from a raffle/tote and donations means they will be presenting a cheque for £529 in January to Alzhemier's Research UK.

This includes monies raised on December 9 and at other social events.

"It's been a splendid year for our Chorus. We have had our stumbling blocks, but have overcome. None of it however would have been possible without the guidance and support of our dedicated and hard working Musical Director Monica."

Monica was presented with a memento from all of the Severn Harmony members.

Severn Harmony's first November performance was on the 19th of the month at Church & Chetwynd Aston Village Hall Newport. A total of £1,078 was raised in aid of Alzhemier's Research UK at this event.

And a second November event on the 25th at St Joseph's Church, Albrighton was held in aid of St. Joseph's Garden Room.

"Severn Harmony were thrilled to be invited along to perform," said Janet. "A superb musical evening was enjoyed by all. Proceeds raised for this event totalled £773."

Janet added: "We are avidly looking for new members who can sing and are interested in joining our four part Harmony Group.