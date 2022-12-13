Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carols by candlelight for the community

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

Carols by candlelight comes to Holy Trinity Church in Hadley on December 18th.

Holy Trinity Church
Holy Trinity Church

All are welcome to the event, organised in the area every year by local resident, Pat Smart.

The community service will start at 6pm.

Pat said: "Holy Trinity has been so helpful in providing a venue for the annual community carol service. In fact the vicar, Father Stuart Howse, has joined our choir, conducted by Robyn Davies. They have made us very welcome."

"We hope people will come along and enjoy the festival atmosphere. It is of course completely free."

The evening will include six carols and six lessons, telling the story of Christmas.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News