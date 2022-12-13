Carols by candlelight for the community

Holy Trinity Church

All are welcome to the event, organised in the area every year by local resident, Pat Smart.

The community service will start at 6pm.

Pat said: "Holy Trinity has been so helpful in providing a venue for the annual community carol service. In fact the vicar, Father Stuart Howse, has joined our choir, conducted by Robyn Davies. They have made us very welcome."

"We hope people will come along and enjoy the festival atmosphere. It is of course completely free."