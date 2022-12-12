Gift company staff donate more than 60 toys to appeal

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 12/12/22.Staff from Wonderdays, Telford have collected toys for our toy appeal..Pictured are Abi Sadler and Bron Jones..

An experience-days company has donated more than 60 gifts to the Shropshire Star Christmas Toy Appeal.

Staff from Telford-based WonderDays have donated dozens of brand new toys, plus gifts suitable for older children, to the appeal which is being held for the sixth time.

The family-run business, based in Stafford Park, was the first national experience-days company to be based in Shropshire.

It provides gift experiences such as driving supercars, flights in hot-air balloons, boat trips or gourmet dining.

Partnerships manager Abi Sadler, who co-ordinated the toy collection, said it had been overwhelming just how many gifts were donated by the team and their families.

“As a family-run business, many of us with young children ourselves, we really wanted to do something to help brighten up Christmas and bring a smile to those in hospital or undergoing treatment or care,” she said.

“Supporting our community is and always has been really important to us and being able to do our bit for the Shropshire Star’s Christmas Toy Appeal means a lot to all of us."

Abi said she was amazed by the response of the company's staff, with even their relatives sending gifts in.

"We ended up with more than 60 different gifts worth hundreds of pounds for the collection," she added.

Director Matt Jones said he was delighted to be able to help and support this year’s Christmas appeal.

“The Shropshire Star’s annual Christmas gifts appeal is such a wonderful thing to do and we’re very proud to be able to support it however we can,” he said.

“The core ethos of our company is ‘Making the everyday a WonderDay’ and this toy collection is a brilliant example of that.”

Our Christmas Toy Appeal has seen more than 5,000 gifts distributed since it was launched in 2015.

For the first time we have joined forces with Shropshire brewery Joule’s with four of its pubs agreeing to collect for us.

This year we are supporting the children’s ward at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals trust, Telford Young Carers, The Harry Johnson Trust for children with cancer, and The Movement Centre in Oswestry which provides therapy for conditions such as cerebral palsy and Down Syndrome.

Donations can be left at seven collection points in the region.

In Telford, we now have three collection points: the Shropshire Star offices at Grosvenor House, off Hollinswood Road, opposite Aldi; at Recycle IT 4U at Halesfield, and at Telford CVS offices in Hazeldine House, Telford town centre, close to the former Debenhams building.

Four Joule’s pubs are also providing collection points: The Red Lion in Market Drayton, The White Horse opposite Shirehall in Shrewsbury, the Crown Wharf in Stone and the King’s Arms in Church Stretton.

We are also asking businesses who are able to help, either by donating toys and gifts, or collecting them for the appeal, to get in touch on 01952 241491.

For more information about WonderDays, please see the website wonderdays.co.uk

Donations can be dropped off at the following collection points:

Telford:

Shropshire Star, Grosvenor House, Central Park, Hollinswood Road, Telford, TF2 9TW

Telford & Wrekin CVS, Hazeldine House, Central Square, Telford TF3 4JL

Recycle IT 4U Ltd, 1 Cedar Court, Halesfield 17, Telford TF7 4PF

Shrewsbury:

The White Horse, 7, Wenlock Rd, Shrewsbury, SY2 6JJ

Market Drayton:

The Red Lion, Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, TF9 1JP

Church Stretton:

King’s Arms, 53, High Street, Church Stretton, SY6 6BY

Stone: