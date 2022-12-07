Basketball team in Shropshire is full of bounce after receiving balls left over from the Commonwealth Games

In Picture L>R: Hezron Ottey, Mayor of Telford Raj Mehta and Sam Richardson.

Telford Interfaith Community Basketball provides a basketball experience to those who want to either learn the game or play the sport on a non-competitive basis.

Hezron Ottey, of the basketball initiative at Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council, said: "We are delighted that we won and received almost two dozen basketballs from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth games."

They received the basketballs and shared the good news with members on Monday at the Interfaith Council's building in New Street, Wellington.

Mr Ottey said: "The Telford Interfaith Community Basketball initiative is a non-competitive basketball set-up as we do not compete in leagues or against other basketball teams, we simply provide and facilitate a fun basketball experience to those who want to either learn the game or play non-competitively."

He said the competition was launched by Sport England following the Commonweath Games in Birmingham during the summer.

"Following the Commonwealth Games, Sport England ran a competition whereby organisations can enter a competition to have various equipment donated to the organisation. Given that we are a charity basketball initiative, we submitted our application for the basketball pieces of equipment.