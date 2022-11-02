The applicant, Erasmus Restaurants Limited, is applying to Telford Council to provide late night refreshment from 11pm to 5am from Monday to Sunday at the McDonald's at 1 North Sherwood Street, Telford Town Centre.

The restaurant is currently listed on the McDonald's website as opening from 7am to 11pm.

The closing date for any comments to be made to Telford & Wrekin Council is November 25, 2022.

The application can be inspected at the Licensing Service, Telford & Wrekin Council, Addenbrooke House, Ironmasters Way, Telford, TF3 4NT. Contact Licensing to make an appointment on 01952 381818.

Any "interested party" or "responsible authority" may make representations in writing to the council at the above address.