MP helps Armed Forces charity to celebrate its 15th anniversary

By David TooleyTelford

An MP representing a Shropshire constituency helped mark the 15th anniversary of the Armed Forces and veterans charity Help for Heroes.

Mark Pritchard MP is pictured with Beth Miles, marketing, communications and public affairs director at Help for Heroes
Wrekin MP, Mark Pritchard, took part in the celebration at an event in Parliament on Wednesday October 26.

Over the past 15 years, Help for Heroes has enabled wounded veterans to live secure and healthy lives with purpose by providing physical, psychological, financial and welfare support – when they need it and for as long as they need it.

Every week, men and women leave their careers in the Armed Forces as a result of physical or psychological wounds.

Help for Heroes also supports veterans’ family members who are often affected by the injuries suffered by their loved ones.

Mr Pritchard said: "Help for Heroes is a fantastic charity and does a huge amount for so many veterans.

"There are lots of local volunteer fundraisers and they deserve credit along with larger, national campaigns. At this time of year especially, it is important to remember veterans past and present."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

