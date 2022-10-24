Three peaks team raises more than £1,200 for forces charity

The Three Peaks team

The team, from Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) in Telford, took on the challenge in aid of SSAFA.

They completed the 24-mile route, which includes almost a mile of ascents and the same of descents, and smashed the 12-hour time limit for completing the challenge, finishing within 10 hours and 50 minutes.

Stu Dinsdale, from RBSL’s Safety, Health, Environment team based at the company’s Telford site, organised the event, and said: “We were fortunately blessed with glorious Yorkshire weather on the day which certainly helped to make the challenge all the more enjoyable for the team members.

“The first peak Pen Y Ghent was done and dusted within the first hour and so we ventured over towards Whernside. This was a very long and gradual ascent up towards the peak, which was a real test for the legs. Once we arrived, the team took some time out to refuel and take in the beautiful vistas before cracking on towards Ingleborough, the final peak."

Mr Dinsdale described the steep final climb up Ingleborough as the toughest part of the challenge, adding: “But once we were up there it was stunning. This left us with the final hike towards the finishing line in Horton in Ribblesdale, which we all completed with no problems other than a couple of aches and pains which were well worth it.”

He added: “We all started the day not knowing each other very well, but by the end of it that had completely changed, which was a massive positive for us all. A big well done and thank you goes out to all the team members and those who donated.”

Jessica Sanders, SSAFA’s Corporate Partnerships Officer, said: “The hard work that people from SSAFA’s Corporate Partners like RBSL put into fundraising literally changes lives for serving personnel and veterans of all three services, as well as their families, so it’s a big ‘thank you’ to all of them on behalf of our volunteers and beneficiaries.”