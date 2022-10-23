Have you seen Harry?

West Mercia Search and Rescue was scrambled to Telford again on Saturday morning and friends of the family of Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar have been searching areas in the town.

Details have been sent to a national missing person's website with a message to Harry.

It reads: “Harry we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. Call. Text. 9am-11pm Free. Confidential. 116000 ”

Harry, was last seen at his home in Telford around 8.30am on Sunday, October 2.

He was seen heading in the direction of Telford town park and was wearing a navy blue Barbour jacket, navy blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers.