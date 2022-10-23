Notification Settings

Search and rescue teams continue mission to find missing Telford man

By David TooleyTelford

A rescue team was sent to Telford again on Saturday as the search for a missing man enters a fourth week.

Have you seen Harry?
West Mercia Search and Rescue was scrambled to Telford again on Saturday morning and friends of the family of Harjinder 'Harry' Takhar have been searching areas in the town.

Much loved Harry, aged 58, went missing while out with his family on October 2 and a Facebook page has been set up.

Details have been sent to a national missing person's website with a message to Harry.

It reads: “Harry we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe. Call. Text. 9am-11pm Free. Confidential. 116000 ”

Harry, was last seen at his home in Telford around 8.30am on Sunday, October 2.

He was seen heading in the direction of Telford town park and was wearing a navy blue Barbour jacket, navy blue shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

The Facebook page can be viewed here.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

