Sporty kids take part in Telford event

Staff and participants at theTelford event

The sports hall at the college’s Wellington campus hosted competitions for year five and six and year seven and eight, plus key stage one and two pupils – with Telford College students on hand to ensure everything went smoothly.

A selection of challenges were laid on during the sessions including relay races, sprints, obstacle courses and skills-based activities such as throwing, jumping, and co-ordinating activities.

The event is designed to give pupils the chance to take part in a blend of competitive and non-competitive events - putting physical activity and competitive sport at the heart of schools.

It was part of the Telford and Wrekin School Sports Partnership programme, and was also a chance for Telford College’s sport and public uniformed services team to put their organisational and communication skills into practice.

Melanie Newbrook, learner manager for sport and public services, said: “We have hosted this event in our sports hall for several years.

“Not only is it a fantastic occasion for the pupils taking part, it is also a wonderful opportunity for our own students to gain valuable experience helping to organise the activities.”

“The sports hall athletic has run at Telford college for the past few years, its where all the competition between primary schools and secondary schools as well as children with additional learning needs.”

She added: “We give students on our sports courses the opportunity to access practical coaching situations with local schools and clubs, so that they can look at the elements involved in planning a successful sports event.”

There were 25 schools taking part in the year five and six session this time, and a total of 40 teams involved in the key stage 1 and 2 activities.

Secondary schools taking part in the year's seven and eight competition included Charlton, Hadley Learning Community, Burton Borough from Newport, Ercall Wood, Telford Priory, and Southall.