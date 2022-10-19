Visitors to the top of the Wrekin are delighted to find artwork at the summit

The unveiling of the new artwork

The Sky Begins At My Feet has been integrated into the existing structures at the summit as part of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022 legacy.

Wellington Arts Collective, a collection of Wellington and Telford-based artists, designed and produced community inspired pieces of work which were officially unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and the Mayor of the borough of Telford & Wrekin on the top of the Wrekin.

The artwork was created using stoneware clay ‘relief tiles’ placed around each of the existing structures on the Wrekin to fit into the historic landscape.

The clay tiles were made using two design themes. The first theme includes seven individual relief portraits made by artist Sharon Griffin. These portrait acknowledge, identify and celebrate local heroes and heroines representing the rich diversity and heritage evident through the achievements of the people who live and work in Telford, either past or present. These portraits were determined in consultation with the local community. Each tile forms an anchor point from which all other tiles are placed next to, creating an ornate pattern.

The second theme includes highly decorative smaller relief tiles made by the public looking at modern-day stories of everyday people commemorating personal and group achievements and celebrations. These smaller tiles have been made by local community groups and school children facilitated by a number of workshops including at Telford & Wrekin Council’s High Street Celebration events in Wellington and Southwater which took place earlier in the year.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Climate Change, Green Spaces, Natural and Historic Environment and Cultural Services said: “The commissioned piece features high quality art pieces created by the local community, capturing the significance of this moment as we celebrated Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. At the same time, these pieces are enhancing the natural and physical features of the Wrekin using natural features that fit within the setting.

"Many members of the public who have seen the installation of the tiles over the past few weeks at the Wrekin have expressed their interest in the piece and we are delighted that art in this setting can inspire and spark interest for local residents and visitors to the area. We are very grateful to the Raby Estate and Historic England for their support in the execution of this project.

"For us the involvement of the local community has been paramount as are the stories that the artwork tiles will be representing. The theme of celebrating our local heroes and heroines with their untold stories runs through so much of our work including Pride In Our Community Awards, Love Telford and the Carnival Parade in August."