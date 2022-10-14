Windrush exhibition returns to Telford for celebration of diversity and unity

Boxing star Jimmy 'Kingston' Elliott is one of the most famous Windrush names to have settled in Shropshire.

The Windrush Exhibition Telford & Wrekin was originally launched at Telford College last year, created to honour the memories of families who travelled thousands of miles to help rebuild post-war Britain.

Now, the exhibition will be hosted in Telford Elim Community Church in Hadley next weekend, as a celebration to mark Black History Month.

Telford African & Afro-Caribbean Resource Centre (TARC) have spent the last couple of weeks touring Telford's schools speaking to pupils on the theme of 'Unity in Diversity'.

TARC's Natalie Headley and a team of speakers travelled around the borough's school to lead sessions on the often uncomfortable historical journey from colonies to Commonwealth.

Natalie said: "It's our shared history and to many, it is an unknown history. It's often uncomfortable, but the younger generation needs to understand where they've come from to understand where they're going.

"Many students don't even realise that Britain once conquered a third of the world.

"We have those difficult conversations about how that happened and about slavery and forced labour, but we also talk about how the Commonwealth was created, the revolutions and the democracy and consent.

"We do it so we can strive on the values of the Commonwealth as it is now, share in those values of unity."

The exhibition will be held at Telford Elim Community Church on Friday, October 21 from 11am until 2pm, and 6pm to 8pm as well as Saturday October 22 from 5pm to 8pm.