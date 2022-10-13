Leader reveals concerns as Telford's adult social care budget looks sets break budget by £2million

Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

A finance report presented to Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet on Thursday revealed the enormous pressures being faced across the authority as its own cost of living crisis bites.

Councillor Andy Burford (Lab, Dawley and Aqueduct) said that if it weren't for built-in budget contingencies the council would be in "real trouble."

"There is a £2 million budget variation in adult social care," said Councillor Burford, the cabinet member for adult social care and health, integration and transformation. "I am really worried about the future unless there is increased funding."

The councillor is also concerned that some care providers could 'go out of business'.

"It is a worrying situation," he added. The service has a budget this year of £53,361million and is the council's single most costly service.

Council officers have highlighted a range of increased pressures across the adult social care, including in provision of care for adults with learning disabilities; block contracts for care; and short-term care reablement costs.

Councillor Bill Tomlinson (Shawbirth), the Lib Dem leader, said he was worried that next year would be a 'lot tougher'. He is concerned that if the Government looks for 'soft targets' to save money, local councils could be in the firing line.

Conservative councillor Tim Nelson (Newport North & West) asked for the council to consider "bringing children's care in-house' instead of relying on the commercial sector.

He also challenged the council to 'perhaps review' an £8 million interest bill for the new multi million pound swimming pool being built in Dawley to help celebrate the achievements of Captain Matthew Webb. Captain Webb was the first person to swim the channel in 1875, and the new pool would be open to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his efforts in 2025.

In response, council leader Councillor Shaun Davies accused the Tories of being "wishy-washy" with their approach to the Dawley pool.

"If you are against it, then you should say so and your colleagues can't be campaigning for it," he said.

The cabinet heard that financial forecasts set only months ago at the council are being ripped up as inflation hits 9.9 per cent and energy bills rocket. Inflation is already sucking £2.5million from forecasts.

They have flagged up a series of 'risks' to the council's budget including a "particularly harsh winter which would impact adversely on the winter gritting and adult social care budgets."

The council has a revenue budget of £134.953 million but is projecting spending £138.214 million, and having to use £3.261 million of rainy day contingencies.