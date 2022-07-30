Band will keep mudiv fans Focussed

Focus

They will play the hits and more on Friday August 26 alongside alongside Telford band The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and party band Gineva.

The music will kick off the Fiesta, which also takes place on the Saturday and Sunday of the Bank Holiday at the QE11 Arena, Telford Town Park with balloon flights taking place on the Saturday and Sunday morning and evening.

Around 30 balloons are scheduled to take part and pilots will include the Rainbow Balloon Team, Bristol Balloon Collectors and Matthew Joyce as well as the return of Dolly The Sheep.

The We Are Telford Carnival parade, postponed from July 17 due to the extreme heat, will also feature on the Sunday bringing colour, performances and music to the day alongside street performers, family activities and much more.

Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of organisers Telford and Wrekin Council said

“The new look Friday night entertainment provides a great event for people to drop in after work at the QE11 Arena, Telford Town Park and enjoy some live music as well as food and drink.

" There are new elements to the festival this year as well as favourite activities that visitors have come to love about our amazing Balloon Fiesta."