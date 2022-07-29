Shropshire man who was clinically dead for 14 minutes now running 5K

Pete Corr

Pete Corr from Trench, in Telford, is taking part in this year’s Lawley 5K fun run to raise funds for charity, Telford First Responders.

Pete is taking part after surviving a cardiac arrest while out running in September 2019.

Two passers-by stopped to perform CPR, while waiting for the ambulance.

Pete was clinically dead for 14 minutes and had to be shocked three times.

He was taken to hospital and eventually had a stent fitted, which enabled him to return to his hobby of running.

He does this with the support of an organisation called Cardiac Athletes who support those who have experienced heart issues but who want to continue to exercise despite this.

The 49-year-old said: “When I had my cardiac arrest in 2019, passers-by saved me by performing CPR. Since then I’ve been very passionate about promoting CPR awareness and I joined Telford First Responders 12 months ago. By performing CPR on me, I’ve been given a second chance of life, which I’m very grateful for.

“I decided to take part in the Lawley 5K run, and run it in my full First Responder uniform, to help raise awareness of the charity and hopefully funds too.”

Rich Handley, race director at Lawley Running Club, said: “The Lawley 5K race has run for the past nine years including one virtual one during Covid and is a very popular event in the local running calendar. Over 100 people have already signed up but there’s still plenty of spaces left, so we urge everyone to sign up as soon as possible.”

Organised by Lawley and Overdale Parish Council in partnership with Lawley Running Club and community trust Bournville Village Trust, the race will take place on Saturday September 10.

Runners can sign-up for the race by going to www.entrycentral.com/Lawley5kmfunrun. Entry is £6 and all profits raised will go towards Telford First Responders.

Telford First Responders (TFR) scheme is a life-saving partnership of volunteers working with West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) in the Telford Area. As authorised volunteers the TFRs help to reduce the number of pre-hospital deaths.