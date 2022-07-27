Notification Settings

Concert raises £400 for Telford church funds

By David TooleyTelfordPublished:

A fund raising concert involving a ladies' barbershop chorus and a male voice choir raised £400 for a Telford church's funds.

Severn Harmony supporting Hadley Orpheus Male Voice Choir

The concert at St George's Church on Saturday, July 16, involved Hadley Orpheus Male Voice Choir supported by Severn Harmony Ladies Barbershop Chorus.

Janet Bannikow, of Severn Harmony, said the ladies were delighted to be performing again following a concert in May.

She said: "The concert raised £400 for church funds and the brilliant performance of both choirs was enjoyed by all who attended."

A donation of £50 was also given to Severn Harmony which will be forwarded to the group's chosen charity, Alzheimers Research UK.

The group was founded in 2009 and sing in four part harmony. Its musical director is Monica Funnell, who brings to the group a wealth of experience from her involvement with the Ladies Barbershop Association.

Severn Harmony holds rehearsal nights from 7.30pm at Ketley Community Centre in Ketley. There is an open invitation to any ladies that would like to join the fun and friendly group.

News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

