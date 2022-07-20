Telford group that helps Ukrainians looking for permanent base

Members of Help Ukraine Telford see off the van at the weekend

'Help Ukraine Telford' became a Community Interest Company (CIC) in June, after initially being set up just after the Russian invasion of Ukraine to send items over to the war-torn-country.

The group still does and sent a van over to the Donbas region on Saturday full of clothes, nappies, baby products and toiletries.

But Lynn Cooper, who is the chairperson of the group, said they are 'desperate' for a permanent 'hub' or meeting place for the Ukrainian families to get access to information, language lessons and help, as well as a network for social activity.

Currently they gather on a Friday at Meeting Point House, in Southwater Square for a coffee morning, but Lynn and her fellow volunteers want to provide somewhere more permanent.

She said: "We are desperately looking for a small shop with storage in either Wellington, Oakengates or somewhere central, that Ukrainian families can easily get to on public transport.

The stall at the Apley Farm Shops Classic Motor day where the group raised £250

"There are now 150 families of Ukrainian descent who have come over in the last six months to the Telford area so it is quite a big community. Once they have been with their sponsor families and settled in they may be looking to move to permanent homes, so long term storage of things which would help set them up with that is essential.

"We are also sending out donations of food, medical equipment and baby food and nappies to their homeland, but currently we have a barn at Apley in Norton in the south of the county to store it, which is a useful facility but a bit remote.

"Most people haven't got transport to access it and it is quite a distance from where the goods need to be.

"The new venue would be somewhere the families can access help and advice, clothes and essentials and somewhere we can hold meetings.

"Even if it’s for a start of six month, then as a CIC we hope to get grants for rent. And if we do find a property to rent, the owner will probably not have to pay for business rates, so it will be good for them too."

Lynn said she had e-mailed Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies who was getting his colleagues to look into the issue.

The group also raised £250 from a stall at the Apley Classic Motor Day on Sunday.