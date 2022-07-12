We are Telford event postponed due to weather

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/03/2019 - New "Welcome To Telford" signs have been rolled out across the borough. This one is situated near the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington, Telford..

The carnival was due to be 'a carnival of colour and celebration' with groups from the town coming together to shout 'We are Telford' and celebrate its people and places, heritage and future.

It was set to have an arena at Telford Town Park with stalls and community groups sharing their stories and a community performance stage, showcasing the best talent from across the area.

But a spokesman for the council said they had taken the decision to postpone the event because of the forecast for extreme weather in Telford on Sunday. The met office has issued a weather warning for extreme heat between 11 and 3pm.

The spokesman said: "We know this is disappointing as the carnival is a highlight in our events calendar but our top riority is the people taking part and our visitors.

"Many of the groups participating in the parade are in costume and carrying out performances such as gymnastics and dancing increasing the risks in the heat.