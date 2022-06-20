Pair jailed after tax repayment fraud

Birmingham Crown Crown

Unemployed Joshua Lear, 28, of Telford, submitted 15 false Self-Assessment tax repayment claims to HM Revenue and Customs between 2015 and 2021 in an attempt to steal £71,623.00 from the taxpayer.

To make his claims appear legitimate Mr Lear made up figures for construction jobs he didn’t do and used other people’s National Insurance details when completing the online Self-Assessment forms.

Lear received £6,094.83. His other nine claims were blocked by HMRC.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on June 17 having pleaded guilty to 12 counts of Fraud and one count of Money Laundering in April.

Kieran Causer, 29, also of Telford, helped Lear transfer the stolen money into a personal bank account as the pair attempted to launder the stolen money.

He pleaded guilty to money laundering at Birmingham Crown Court in April and was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, on June 17.