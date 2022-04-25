Notification Settings

Housing group's residents and staff raise funds for cancer charity

By Sue AustinTelfordPublished:

The Wrekin Housing Group is celebrating a fundraising success story.

The High Tea at Parkwood

The group has raised an incredible £77,635 for the Macmillan cancer charity with more events in the pipline.

Wrekin’s fundraising efforts have grown in popularity over the years, with employees taking advantage of a match-funding scheme introduced in 2014.

Emplpyees have got involved with a variety of activities including golf days and coffee mornings wile residents have also got in on the act, by hosting bake sales and coffee mornings of their own to help top up the total.

Carron Morrow, Wrekin's Head of Financial Services said:

“We’ve seen funds raised in so many different areas of the organisation and to be able to match-fund makes all the difference. I’m so proud of how everyone has continued to come together for this cause over the years. This money is going to do so much for so many people.”

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for MacMillan Cancer Support Shropshire, said one of the latest events was organised at the Parkwood retirement accommodation in Telford.

“A big thank you to the residents of Parkwood for raising and donating to MacMillan with their high tea event last year. We sincerely appreciate the continued support from Wrekin Housing which helps MacMillan continue to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer.”

