Housing group's residents and staff raise funds for cancer charity

The High Tea at Parkwood

The group has raised an incredible £77,635 for the Macmillan cancer charity with more events in the pipline.

Wrekin’s fundraising efforts have grown in popularity over the years, with employees taking advantage of a match-funding scheme introduced in 2014.

Emplpyees have got involved with a variety of activities including golf days and coffee mornings wile residents have also got in on the act, by hosting bake sales and coffee mornings of their own to help top up the total.

Carron Morrow, Wrekin's Head of Financial Services said:

“We’ve seen funds raised in so many different areas of the organisation and to be able to match-fund makes all the difference. I’m so proud of how everyone has continued to come together for this cause over the years. This money is going to do so much for so many people.”

Kate Thomas, Relationship Fundraising Manager for MacMillan Cancer Support Shropshire, said one of the latest events was organised at the Parkwood retirement accommodation in Telford.