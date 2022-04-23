Telford & Wrekin 10K makes a welcomed return

Runners take part in the Telford & Wrekin 10K

The Telford & Wrekin 10K, which was organised by Kickass Endurance, took place on a very warm and sunny Easter Sunday this year.

Starting in Southwater, the route continued on through the Telford ring-road, past Thomas Telford School and The Rock, with various road closures in place on the day.

A spokesperson from the Kickass team said: “We would like to thank local businesses in Southwater, Costa Coffee, Albert's Shed and The Wrekin Giant, who offered refreshments and other facilities to runners and spectators alike.

"We would also like to thank the local council who we have worked closely with over the past few years to make the event happen, with a big thank you also going out to all road users for any inconvenience that may have been caused on the day."

First three runners to complete the 10k with Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of Telford

The Telford & Wrekin 10K had been postponed due to Covid-19 and made its return to the town on Sunday, April 17, with a new undulating run which was said to be a must for beginners and seasoned runners alike.

The team at Anytime Fitness led a warm up for the runners prior to the start of the race, with all participants getting involved.

The Mayor of Telford, Councillor Amrik Jhaward, officially started the event and posed for photographs with some of the race runners at the end.

Councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of Telford with a race-runner

Telford College and the Bridgnorth Army Cadet Force also got involved, with many students from the local college and the cadets volunteering to act as marshals around the course.

Parking at the event was free but a requirement of a small donation, such as a tin of beans or pasta or tuna, was collected to be donated to Telford Food Bank.

“The amount of donations of food items was overwhelming and the generosity of the participants was fantastic," the Kickass spokesperson added.

The first three runners to complete the 10k with councillor Amrik Jhawar, Mayor of Telford