Victim left needing stitches after being glassed at Telford train station

Police believe these people were involved in a fight with the victim in a pub

The attack happened at Telford Central railway station at around 11pm last Friday.

Police understand the victim was involved in a fight with two people at the Thomas Botfield Wetherspoon's pub in the town centre earlier in the evening, and have released CCTV images of two individuals they want to speak to.

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "Do you recognise these two people? Officers would like to speak to them in connection with an assault in Telford.

"It happened around 11pm on Friday, March 15 at Telford Railway Station. The victim was assaulted with a glass and suffered lacerations that needed stitches.

Police believe these people were involved in a fight with the victim in a pub

"The CCTV images are from the Thomas Botfield pub where those pictured were reported to have had an altercation with the victim earlier in the evening.

"Anyone who recognises these two people are asked to please get in touch."

If you have information, call 101 or visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting reference 22/26381/22.