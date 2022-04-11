Shropshire's 2012 Grand National winner makes visit to children's hospital

ss

For owner and Shifnal businessman John Hales it was a chance to re-establish a tradition of supporting Alder Hey Children's Hospital with a visit after the pandemic stopped it for the last couple of years.

"Ever since he won the National in 2012 we have taken him along to Alder Hey," said Mr Hales, who is a joint founder of toy company Golden Bear Products, in Telford.

"He has such an unbelievable and calm attitude and the children love him. Some of the children are very ill and it is a small chance to give them something to smile about. It was good to be back to normal."

"We also raise funds for the hospital to give back," said Mr Hales, aged 83. About the only horse race his charges have not won - yet - is the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Neptune Collonges is 21 years old now and won the Grand National in 2012.

As well as the winning horse the group of visitors included world famous jockeys including Harry and Bridget Skelton, Joe Anderson, Brian Hughes, as well as Alder Hey Charity Champion Mick Fitzgerald and racing legend Ruby Walsh.

"He's a wonderful horse," said Mr Hales. "I retired him as soon as he won the Grand National and he now lives on my daughter's stud near Telford where he eats grass all day!"

The wonder horse now also makes personal appearances as a way of raising more money for the giant Liverpool children's hospital. People are charged £250 which goes to the hospital charity, but the stud provides a horsebox and a member of staff to be with the sturdy grey gelding.

This year, the jockeys were still not able to go onto the ward or clinical areas but, alongside Neptune Collonges, they were able to spend time in one of the gardens meeting and speaking to families and staff.

They also visited the site of Sunflower House, which is Alder Hey’s new tier four inpatient mental health unit, which is due to open this year.

Donations at this year’s Grand National Festival will go towards Alder Hey’s 7in10 mental health appeal, which will look to create the best possible child friendly environment for young patients including funding for facilities for Sunflower House.

Fiona Ashcroft, chief executive of Alder Hey Children’s Charity said: “We were delighted to welcome the Jockey Club and celebrate our incredible 20 years partnership with them. It is the first time we have been able to welcome them at the hospital for two years because of the Covid restrictions. Our children and young people and staff were thrilled to meet Neptune Collonges and bring that Grand National magic to Alder Hey.