Murder probe launched after man dies following Telford street incident

Westerdale Close photo:Google

A 58-year-old man was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in a critical condition after the incident on Westerdale Close, in the Doseley area of Telford, at about 8pm on Tuesday, April 5.

West Mercia Police said on Monday that the man has now sadly died following and renewed an appeal for information about the "serious incident".

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Telford at the scene on suspicion of attempt murder and he was released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Henry said: "Anyone who saw, captured on dash cam or CCTV, or heard anything that could assist officers is asked to please get in touch."

Speaking last week after the man had been found, a West Midlands Ambulance service spokesperson said crews found two men at the scene.

"The first man was in a critical condition, he received treatment on scene and was conveyed to hospital for further treatment" they said.

"The second man had sustained potentially serious injuries, he received treatment on scene and was conveyed to hospital for further assessment.”

Anyone with information can call DS Henry on 01952 214735, or email christopher.henry@westmercia.police.uk.