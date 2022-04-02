100 golfers take part in club trade-day competition

Golfers from firms across the area turned out for Wrekin Golf Club's trade day tournament. From left are Greg Owen from Wrekin Drains, Nigel Preece from Granville Construction, club captain Terry Brentnall, Josh Cooper from Howdens on Stafford Park, and Louise Hinett from Crown Paint.

The event proved so popular that the club had to turn some companies away and now a second Trade Day is being planned for later in the year.

Harry Jones, the 32-year-old general manager at the club, said: "We held the first event of this kind in 2019 and about 20 businesses took part.

"It was placed on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic but we are making this an annual event and this year have been delighted to welcome 96 players who signed up to take part.

"They represented 23 different companies teeing off and taking part in a shot-gun competition.

"We invited local traders to take part in meet-and-greet sessions while enjoying a round of golf.

"There were cash prizes up for grabs on the day along with golf vouchers for golfing accessories.

"We invited people to arrive at 11.30am so that they could spend one-and-a-half hours talking to each other.

"There was also an evening meal planned so that they could not only enjoy playing golf but also spend more time finding out how they could support each other.

"We hope that those taking part will have made some useful contacts and managed to pick up business through local connections.