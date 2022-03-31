Notification Settings

Boarded-up, litter-strewn Telford house sells at auction for more than 10 times guide price

A run-down, litter-strewn house that was up for auction with a guide price of £10,000 has gone for more than ten times that amount.

Front of the house

The three-bedroom house in Telford went under the hammer for £125,000 at the auction on March 30.

Auctioneers Bond Wolfe have confirmed the price, with completion of the sale due within 28 days.

The house in London Road in the St George's area certainly catches the eye due to it being boarded up, and will give the new owners a lot of work to make it habitable.

Inside the house

Photos inside the property show piles of rubbish, floors covered in junk from plastic bags, old mattresses, floor tiles and walls covered in grime.

Wallpaper can also been seen peeling off, with some walls also stripped back to bare brick, while overgrown plants dominate the front garden and path up to the front door.

Photos of insude the house show the magnitude of work required

Potential buyers were not able to visit the semi-detached property before the auction took place due to the condition of the property and for health and safety reasons, signifying the magnitude of the work required to make the property habitable.

Bond Wolfe has not confirmed the identity of the successful bidder with the sale yet to be finalised.

