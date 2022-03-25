Clampdown on under-par Telford property landlords

It follows a tribunal hearing in which landlord Regbinder Singh Thiara was fined £6,250 for failing to make a series of improvements to the property he rents out on Winifred’s Drive, Donnington.

Two improvement notices were served in 2019 after complaints about the standard of residential accommodation in the building, which consists of two self-contained flats and five studio lets.

A sixth studio was also the subject of a prohibition order because it was converted from an office into a self-contained let, breaching planning and building control permissions.

The improvement notices included providing a heating system, removing hazards such as damp and mould growth, rectifying roof insulation and removing electrical hazards.

Although Mr Thiara did undertake some of the work required, not all the notices were complied with and further related issues were raised following inspections in 2020 and 2021.

The council launched a ‘Better Homes For All’ initiative in 2018 which set out to improve the quality of accommodation for private renters.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, said: “We have worked closely with landlords and letting agents to make sure they bring properties up to standard, and recognise that there are many excellent landlords across our borough.

”But we’re not resting on our laurels with the work which has been done so far and this case shows that we will continue to issue civil penalties and hold landlords to account where their properties are not up to the required standard.