Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Boy diagnosed with leukaemia at 11 hoping to become doctor to help others

By Nathan RoweTelfordPublished:

A 1- year-old who was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of 11 is hoping to become a doctor who can help other young people in the same position.

Zak is now studying chemistry, biology, psychology and core maths A levels at Telford College
Zak is now studying chemistry, biology, psychology and core maths A levels at Telford College

Zak Wardroper was previously a student at Telford Priory School student and is now studying chemistry, biology, psychology and core maths A-levels at Telford College.

He is hoping to progress to Keele University to study medicine when his A-levels are complete next year, with his sights set on becoming an oncology consultant or a surgeon.

Zak, from St Georges, said: "In 2017, aged 11, I was diagnosed with leukaemia.

"My GP immediately sent me for blood tests after an appointment.

"I was then sent to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where I stayed for five initial weeks for chemotherapy.

"This has spurred me on to work in oncology and become one of the doctors who helped children like me."

Zak said he was particularly enjoying ‘being treated like an adult’ by the team at Telford College.

He added: "We call our teachers by their first name, we are left to organise our own time and extra studies, and we don’t get ordered around the building by a bell.

"I love the social aspect of college too, we can socialise with people who aren’t necessarily doing the same course or subjects that we are."

"In chemistry practical experiments, we study things that might crop up in a future biology career, rather than random textbook reactions we studied previously in school."

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News