Boy diagnosed with leukaemia at 11 hoping to become doctor to help others

Zak Wardroper was previously a student at Telford Priory School student and is now studying chemistry, biology, psychology and core maths A-levels at Telford College.

He is hoping to progress to Keele University to study medicine when his A-levels are complete next year, with his sights set on becoming an oncology consultant or a surgeon.

Zak, from St Georges, said: "In 2017, aged 11, I was diagnosed with leukaemia.

"My GP immediately sent me for blood tests after an appointment.

"I was then sent to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where I stayed for five initial weeks for chemotherapy.

"This has spurred me on to work in oncology and become one of the doctors who helped children like me."

Zak said he was particularly enjoying ‘being treated like an adult’ by the team at Telford College.

He added: "We call our teachers by their first name, we are left to organise our own time and extra studies, and we don’t get ordered around the building by a bell.

"I love the social aspect of college too, we can socialise with people who aren’t necessarily doing the same course or subjects that we are."