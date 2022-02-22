Royal British Legion Poppy Ride event returning to Shropshire

The cycling event will take place in June

The Royal British Legion (RBL) has asked people to take part in the third Poppy Ride event which will take place on Sunday, June 19.

The event will start and finish at the RBL’s Battle Back Centre in Lilleshall – a specialist recover facility that supports wounded and sick service personnel to return to active duty or transition to life outside of the Armed Forces.

Taking part in Poppy Ride and fundraising for RBL ensures that veterans like Lyndon Chatting-Walters get the support they need.

Mr Chatting-Walters was told he might never walk again as a result of the injuries he sustained in combat.

Lying in an apple orchard in Afghanistan after being blown almost 20 metres through the air by an IED, Mr Chatting-Walters realised he was being shot at by both sides.

The 18-year-old combat engineer from Kendal had been part of the group sent to rescue ambushed Royal Irish fighters who had rolled their vehicle while being attacked.

Mr Chatting-Walters said it was while driving back to base that they came under Taliban fire again: "Everyone presumed I was dead because I wasn't there.

"It was dark. The Royal Irish were returning fire into the orchard where we were ambushed from – I don't remember doing this, but the lads said I got my flash light out and flashed that I was in there. They pushed through and grabbed me."

Doctors assumed that he had been paralysed and his injuries were extensive, including a broken back in four places, broken ribs, lung contusions, a broken arm and jaw.

Aged just 21, Mr Chatting Walters had to accept that his military career was over and was "a total wreck" as he had wanted to be in the military for as long as he or his mother could remember.

Mr Chatting-Walters, said: "I was at an all-time low." [That was when] I went to Battle Back."

The Poppy Ride has three distance options: 35km, 88km and 148km for people taking part and is a way for people to raise vital funds for service personnel such as Mr Chatting-Walters.

All RBL events operate in-line with Covid-19 safety guidelines at the time.

Should the RBL have to cancel an event due to Covid-19 restrictions, places will be either transferred to another event, or fully refunded.