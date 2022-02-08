Investigations continue into unexplained Telford hotel death

The 30-year-old was found dead at the Arleston Inn in Telford on Thursday. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, but investigations are continuing.
A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are continuing to investigate after a woman sadly died in Telford.
"Around 4am on Thursday, February 3 officers received a report concerned for the safety of a person at the Arleston Inn Hotel.
"Sadly, a 30-year-old woman died at the scene.
"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish how she died."