Investigations continue into unexplained Telford hotel death

By Nick HumphreysTelford

Police are still trying to piece together what happened to a woman who died at a hotel last week.

The Arleston Inn was cordoned off last week
The 30-year-old was found dead at the Arleston Inn in Telford on Thursday. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, but investigations are continuing.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are continuing to investigate after a woman sadly died in Telford.

"Around 4am on Thursday, February 3 officers received a report concerned for the safety of a person at the Arleston Inn Hotel.

"Sadly, a 30-year-old woman died at the scene.

"The death is not currently being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to establish how she died."

