Tommy Robinson supporters and anti-racist activists staging Telford protests today

The demonstrators will be marching to Blue Willow Car Park in the town centre. Photo: Google.

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson and a number of supporters were due to stage a march and demonstration to "stand with survivors of grooming gangs".

They were also screening of a new documentary about child sexual exploitation by Robinson.

The demonstration will follow a route from Telford Central Train Station, over the railway bridge and right onto Ironmasters Way, left onto Forge Gate, right onto Woodhouse Central, right at the Odeon entrance area and immediately left onto the pathway and cycle path that runs alongside Woodhouse Central into the Blue Willow car park.

The route for the end of the demonstration, which is said to be 5pm, will be the reverse.

A counter protest is planned at the same time, organised by Stand Up to Racism Telford and Shropshire and Telford Trades Union Council, on the opposite side of the road, on a strip of land next to the Asda supermarket.

Telford Police have told the public to expect to see more officers in the area during the event.

West Mercia Police said they would be looking to minimise disruption caused by the demonstration and that they are planning "to ensure a proportionate and appropriate policing response".

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, claimed his car was blown up in a petrol bomb attack outside the Whitehouse Hotel in Wellington at the beginning of the year.

The English Defence League founder has been spending lots of time in the area in recent months making the documentary.

It comes two years after he was jailed for contempt of court when he breached a reporting ban by filming men accused of the sexual exploitation and live-streaming the footage on Facebook.