Woman treated for minor injuries after Telford crash

Stock image

Emergency services, including fire crews from Telford Central and Tweedale stations, were called to the incident in Stirchley, Telford, at around 3.45pm on Sunday.

A woman was reportedly left trapped underneath a vehicle, but had been released before firefighters arrived.

Crews then gave the women first aid.

A paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service, and West Mercia Police officers, were also present at the scene.