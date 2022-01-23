Charity 'in awe' as Wrekin Rowers finish 3,000-mile challenge and raise £100k

The Wrekin Rowers as they finished their 3,000 mile challenge. Picture: Penny Bird for Atlantic Campaigns

In just over 40 days the Wrekin Rowers rowed more than 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in Antigua.

And on the way they raised a staggering £52,000 for Severn Hospice, a figure the charity, which has two main hospice sites in Telford and Shrewsbury and cares for and supports local people living with incurable illness, has called ‘phenomenal’.

They have also been fundraising for the RNIB and have raised just over £50,000 for the charity.

Stuart Shepherd, Martin Skehan and brothers Gary and Stuart Richards, began their Talisker Atlantic Challenge just days before Christmas.

During their row, they had to contend with 20ft waves, a strike by a huge marlin fish which pierced the hull, sore bottoms, blistered hands and temperatures of up to 50c.

They crossed the finishing line in the early hours of Saturday morning and were welcomed back on dry land at English Harbour by emotional friends and family.

Almost two years ago, the men contacted Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser Jessica Druce and told her that they planned to row the Atlantic and give something back to the charity for the care their loved ones had received.

And they kept their word – raising thousands of pounds.

Jessica said: “To say we are proud of the guys is an understatement. We are in awe of what they have done. They have achieved something many people cannot even imagine, and it is an experience that will live with them forever.

“When they came to us all those months ago and told us what they were planning, we were incredibly touched. They said they wanted to give something back to us for the care we gave their loved ones, but they have done far more than that.

“The amount they have raised is phenomenal and will go towards funding our care and we are so grateful to them. We really can't wait to see them when they return to Shropshire, after they have had a much-needed rest and hear all about their adventures.”

Severn Hospice is still finalising a celebration for their homecoming, and Jessica added: “We want to say thank you to them for what they have done, and I am sure there will not be a dry eye amongst us as we hear about their challenge. The Wrekin Rowers have really gone the extra mile – or 3,000 of them – for us.”