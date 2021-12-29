Notification Settings

Road ban for motorist caught over drink and drug limits on separate occasions

By Nick HumphreysTelford

A motorist has been banned from the road after being caught drink and drug driving on separate occasions.

Rory Thomas, aged 36, has been disqualified from driving for three-and-a-half years.

On April 12 this year, he was caught in Telford, driving a Renault Megane while under the influence of drugs.

Then on October 10, again in Telford, he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Telford.

Thomas, of Boulton Grange, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence of drugs, one of drink driving, one of driving without insurance and one of failing to surrender to custody.

As well as banning him from the road, Kidderminster magistrates issued him with a 10-week curfew,

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

