M54 crash causes traffic chaos as Salopians drive home for Christmas

Four fire engines were sent to the smash on the eastbound carriageway in Telford between Junction 4 Tong Interchange and Junction 3 at Shifnal.

One casualty received treatment from paramedics. It is not known how serious their injuries were. West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 5.40pm on Friday, 24 December, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in M54 eastbound between Junctions 4 and 3. RTC involving one vehicle. One hose reel jet in use. One casualty being dealt with by ambulance service.

"Four fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington."

National Highways tweeted at 5.51pm yesterday: "M54 eastbound between J4 Telford and J3 Wolverhampton is blocked due to a multi-vehicle collision. One of the vehicles has overturned and is stranded across the road. West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and our traffic officers are all en-route."

Later, at 6.54pm, an update from the body said: "Traffic has been released on the M54 eastbound between J4 and J3. One lane remains closed for vehicle recovery. Approx two miles of congestion and 20 min delay but this is dropping now traffic has been released."

The road was fully open shortly afterwards.

Oscar Mike 28, a road policing officer, tweeted at 6.23pm: "M54 currently closed at J4 towards J3 due to a serious road traffic collision.

