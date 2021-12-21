Telford shopping centre confirms which stores will be closed on Boxing Day

Telford Centre has confirmed a number of stores will be closed on Boxing Day

In a statement, Telford Centre said that the stores would be giving "their teams a much needed day off", with Boxing Day coinciding with reduced Sunday trading hours.

The centre will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm on December 26, but there will be fewer options for those looking to cash in on the classic 'Boxing Day sales'.

Stores closed for the day include Next, M&S, The Entertainer, and Superdry.

A statement from the centre said: "This year Boxing Day falls on a Sunday with reduced trading hours as standard.

"A number of stores have made the decision to close on Boxing Day as a result and give their teams a much needed day off, these include: Aldi, Beaverbrook, Boots Opticians, Card Zone, Chop Shop, Eurochange, Fone Expert, Hays Travel, Holland & Barrett, Iceland, M&S, Nails & Brows, Next, O2, Party Box, Planet Doughnut, Poundland, Regis, Rymans, Smart Ideas, Specsavers, Steam, Superdry, Tanning Shop, Timpson, The Entertainer, Time Piece, TUI, Victoria James, Vision Express, Warren James, WH Smith, Wilkos and Yours.