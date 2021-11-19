Telford and Wrekin ranked one of the top areas in the country for satisfaction with highway and transport services, according to survey

Councillor Lee Carter

The news has been announced by the National Highways and Transport Network and the borough council says it comes despite a record 21 per cent cut to funding it receives from Government to maintain local roads.

The annual survey undertaken during the summer, collected the public’s view on different aspects of highway and transport services in the town.

Telford & Wrekin ranked first in the Midlands and equal second across the country.

Just over 400,000 questionnaires were sent out on behalf of 111 authorities across the country with respondents selected at random.

Questions ranged from views on the speed of repair to damaged roads and condition of pavements through to street lighting and road safety to name a few.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for neighbourhood, commercial services and regeneration, said: “This is a fantastic result despite the record cuts to funding we receive from Government to maintain roads.

"Thankfully we’ve taken a decision as a council to continue to invest.

"Whilst we understand this causes disruption in the short term, over the long term I hope residents start to see improvement which is borne out in this survey – you don’t have to travel too far beyond our borders to see the difference between our network and neighbouring areas.

“The council has an ambitious four-year investment programme to protect, care and invest to create a better borough and between 2020 and 2024 we will be ploughing more than £50m to keep neighbourhoods safe, clean and well connected.

"Our recent results reflect our enhanced investments at a time where the government has cut our highway maintenance budget."

The survey complements the council’s own residents’ survey completed in 2020 that demonstrated over 46 per cent were very satisfied/satisfied with the maintenance of roads.

The council says it also operates a proactive response to potholes.