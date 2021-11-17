Roll up to help stop bowlers putting their back out

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/11/2021 - Sutton Hill Indoors Bowls Club (based at Park Lane Centre Woodside) are desperate for an electric mat lifting machine to replace their manual one which is extremely heavy and causing injuries to their members. They are appealing for funding to help purchase it. In Picture: Bob Hickman.

Sutton Hill Bowling Club players, many of whom are elderly, have been struggling with their manual wind-up roller.

Some members are even worried that the problem could threaten the club's existence, with players concerned that they might hurt themselves.

The club, which plays from the Park Lane Centre in Woodside, Telford, is trying to raise £2,000 for a machine which would roll up and unroll the mats at the touch of a button, taking away all the pain. It costs £6,800, but the club has already secured some of the money through its own fundraising efforts.

Club member Barbara Keeling said: "A lot of our members are getting older, so it's quite hard physically for them to operate that machine. The problem isn't getting the mats out, it's putting them back. If we haven't got someone who can help us get them back in, we can't play."

The club has been going for nearly 40 years. They will still be doing fundraisers to help drum up the cash, including holding a stall at the Park Lane Centre Christmas Fair.

Barbara insists getting the machine is integral to the future of the club.

"It would be awful to think we might not be able to continue. We need to do this for the future of the club."