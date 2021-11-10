Homes plan for former furniture store

Reviive sold used and refurbished furniture from this site in Donnington; the Wrekin Housing Group now uses the building for storage. Picture: Google, 2019.

Reviive previously sold used and refurbished items from premises on the corner of Furnace Lane and Wellington Road, Donnington, and the one-acre site also served as a Volkswagen car dealership in recent years.

The Wrekin Housing Group (WHG) has applied to demolish the building – which it currently uses for storage – and build detached houses, semis and a three-home terrace in its place.

Application documents submitted by WHG project manager Stephen Williams note that all the homes will be offered for affordable rent, if approved, and 34 parking spaces would be provided.

Telford and Wrekin Council will decide on the application at a later date.

Blueprints submitted to the authority show a new junction would be created near the north end of Furnace Lane, with the new homes arranged around a new T-shaped road.

A design statement by WHG says: “The site is located between Trench and Donnington on a previously-developed site where existing buildings which are currently vacant are to be demolished.

“The site is currently used as storage by WHG.”

A separate planning statement adds: “The main building on site was originally constructed as a agricultural warehouse, with a recladding undertaken in 2000, alongside its use as a car garage/workshop.

“The secondary building/workshop is located to the south of the site. The remainder of the site comprised hardstanding providing car parking and servicing.”

Due to its location at the edge of the Donnington and Muxton Parish Council area, both it and Wrockwardine Wood and Trench Parish Council will be consulted about the site revamp proposal.