New burger restaurant opens at Telford shopping centre

A new burger restaurant has opened at Telford shopping centre.

The Confessional
The Confessional has opened its doors at Telford Centre, serving freshly grilled, certified Aberdeen Angus burgers, complemented by freshly prepared toppings and sauces.

A range of craft beers, sugar free soft drinks and a full children’s menu is also available.

Glynn Morrow, manager at Telford Centre, said: “We are very excited to have The Confessional at Telford Centre.

"Their refreshing approach is something we are sure customers will enjoy and will compliment our growing line up of food venues already available."

Promotional vouchers with 25 per cent off can be collected from The Confessional promo teams at Telford Centre this week.

There is also the chance to win a meal for two, including starters, mains, desserts and drinks via the Telford Centre facebook page @TelfordShoppingCentre.

The competition will go live from November 15.

With locations in York and Bolton, this is the first of The Confessional venues to open in Telford.

For further information visit telfordcentre.com

